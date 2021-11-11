RJ Anmol Reveals How He Proposed To Amrita Rao During A Live Radio Show

RJ Anmol and Bollywood actress Amrita Rao are the cutest couples in the showbiz world. They are blessed with a son Veer last year and are having the best time with their little one. Both these stars are active on social media and treat all their fans with their frequent posts. Off late, RJ Anmol revealed how he proposed Amrita during a live radio show and made his fans go aww…

Well, in this video, we can see how Anmol proposed his lady love Amrita during the show. After returning from the shoot, she messaged Anmol that she is listening to the show. Anmol replied to her to wait for a few more minutes making her go shocked. Well, he announced to all the listeners that, he is going to propose to his lady love by playing her favourite song, "Chandni Raat Mein…". He also asked Amrita to reply if she likes him. Then Amrita was all shocked and said that he proposed to her during the live show when the whole city was listening! This was totally cute and made us go aww!

Anmol also wrote, "Aur woh bhi kisi Film Star ko Propose Karna ho toh? Anmol ney mujhe Propose Kiya... in the most unexpected & Unique Style !!!"

Amrita Rao gave birth to a baby boy in November, 2020. They named their little one as 'Veer' and are happy spending time with their bundle of joy Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got hitched on 15th May, 2016 after dating for almost 7 years. Recently she spoke to the media about her little one and said, "Veer turns one, and the mommy in me will be one as well, thanks to my child. We will celebrate at home with immediate family members owing to the pandemic. There will be a lovely animal-themed cake for him. We are decorating the house with balloons. Our gift to Veer will be a contribution on his behalf to a non-profit organisation for cataract surgeries for senior citizens and children."