RK Tapes Episode 1: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Love Towards Hindi Cinema

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor is in the best phase of his career and personal life too. Ever since Ranbir and Alia announced their pregnancy, a positive buzz about them is doing rounds on social media and in the Hindi film industry too. Well, he is also all set to entertain his fans with the most-awaited Shamshera and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva movies. As the movies will be released within a gap of two months it's a great celebration for all the Kapoor fans. Well, as of now Shamshera director Karan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie and now, he shared the views of Ranbir Kapoor towards the Hindi cinema world releasing the first episode of RK Tapes.

It is a candid video series and will make RK close to his fans as he is all set to reveal many things about movies and his personal life too…

Sharing the episode, Karan also wrote, "Watch #RanbirKapoor express his love for Hindi Cinema in RK Tapes - Episode 1.

Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. #RanbirKapoor | @_vaanikapoor_ | @duttsanjay | @ronitboseroy | @saurabhshuklafilms | @adityanarayanofficial | @mithoon11 | @Chinnilaljayaprakash | @yrf | #Shamshera22ndJuly".

The first episode of this series showcased how RK admits to be born in a star family and how he loves Hindi film industry. He also said that his blood group is U/A and doled out, "The world of a cinema hall has its own magic… big screen, surround sound, aroma of popcorn and samosas… and every time embarking on the journey to a brand new world… particularly when you are immersed in a full-on Hindi potboiler…and there are 300 others who are laughing, crying!"

He also added, "I have a bug in me. A bug that is deadlier than a virus. The bug of rebirth, of revenge, a chiffon sari in icy landscape and a bug to confess love in the rain. The sound effect of 'dhishoom' when the hero lands a punch on the villain, 'whistling' on the hero's entry and the bug of clapping loudly on his dialogue deliveries. The bug of Hindi Cinema. It was obvious as my parents, grandparents and great grandparents, uncles and aunts, so much so that even my cousins are actors. So I am 'filmy' genetically. Doctor announced my blood group as U/A."

Karan also released a new poster of the movie and treated the fans of Ranbir and Vaani… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Can't wait for you to experience the journey of Shamshera on the big screen! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Ranbir looked with an intense appeal in this poster holding a big axe while Vaani looked beautiful and Sanjay Dutt also appeared fiercely with his Shuddh Daroga Singh appeal!

Going with the details of the Shamshera movie, it also has Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, Azhar Gadhiya, Pitobash Tripathy and Chitrak Bandyopadhyay in prominent roles. Shamshera movie is set in the 1980s and is based on the fictitious city of Kaza. It showcases how Shamshera who was a slave turns into a leader and becomes the legend of his tribe. The movie is being made in Hindi and will be dubbed into Telugu and Tamil languages. It is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd July, 2022. Ranbir will essay a dual role (father and son) in this movie and Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh while Vaani Kapoor is the main lead actress in this movie.