Rohit Shetty And Ajay Devgn Are All Set To Reunite For 'Singham Again'

Singham is the most successful movie series in Bollywood… Be it Singham or Singham Returns, both these films turned into blockbusters and bagged massive collections at the ticket windows. As of now, the director Rohit Shetty is all set to treat the audience with the comedy entertainer Cirkus and Ajay Devgn is all busy with the Bholaa movie which is also his directorial project. Off late, Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed great news that the director and actor duo are all set to reunite with the 'Singham Again' movie which will be the third project of the Singham series.

Taran shared the great news on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing Ajay Devgn's pic from the Singham movie, Taran also wrote, "#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR 'SINGHAM AGAIN'… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever - #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty - collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that's the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa."

Earlier during the promotions of reality show Khatron Ki Khiladi, Rohit Shetty said, "I am focusing on the next chapter of Singham. We will be starting the film in April next year, after Cirkus releases. While Singham is technically part of Simba and Sooryavanshi, it's been a long time since I worked with Ajay. The last Singham came in 2014 and is yet one of the most favourite films on satellite. Time has changed and the canvas has become bigger and I have been wanting to make something with Ajay".

Speaking about the Cirkus movie, the trailer is all set to be launched tomorrow… This movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Going with the plot, this movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth. This Rohit Shetty's directorial is being produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie will now hit the theatres for Christmas i.e on 23rd December, 2022!

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Tabu will essay a prominent role in this movie.

Being the sequel of Kaithi movie, there are a lot of expectations on it. Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help in reuniting with his daughter.

Soon an official confirmation from the producers side is expected regarding the Singham Again movie!