Runway 34 Teaser: Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh Look Impressive As Pilots

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to team up for an interesting thriller Runway 34. It also has Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actress. As the release date is nearing, the makers started promoting the movie and as part of it, they dropped the teaser and revealed the characterisations of these three actors.



Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan shared the teaser on their Instagram pages and also gave a glimpse of their characters from the movie… Take a look!

Ajay Devgn

The teaser starts off with a flight taking off showing Rakul and Ajay as pilots. Ajay raised expectations doling out, every incident has two points what happened and how it happened… He looked amazing in a serious look and wrote, "Brace for impact #Runway34OnApril29".

Amitabh Bachchan

In this poster, Amitabh Bachchan is seen questioning Ajay and asking him why did he put the passengers' security at the risk. He wrote, "Brace for the unexpected #Runway34OnApril29".

Well, Ajay Devgn is not only the lead actor of this movie, he is also donning the director hat as he is helming the project. This movie is produced by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh in other important roles.

Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh is seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar as Lawyer, Boman Irani as Airline owner Rahul Sharma, Ajey Nagar as himself, Aakanksha Singh as Anita Awasthi, Siddharth Awasthi's wife, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and Naresh Narayan as Noob Hackers will play prominent characters!

Runway 34 movie will be released in the next year i.e on 29th April, 2022!