Saba Ali Khan Shares A Precious Throwback Pic Of Sister-In-Law Kareena Kapoor

Saba Ali Khan who always stays active on social media treats her fans with awesome posts. Be it throwback pics, family clicks or her artistic sketches, she frequently updates her Instagram handle and makes us keep an eye on her account. Off late, she is making her fans go aww by sharing the throwback and monochrome pics of her family. Be it the cool pics of Ibrahim Ali Khan or black-white pics with her mother & father or wedding pics of Kareena or Soha. They all are creating a buzz on social media and made us go aww.

Just a couple of hours ago, she shared an amazing pic of Kareena Kapoor and showered her love on her sister-in-law… Have a look!

















In this image, Kareena and Saba are posing with all smiles… Saba also captioned the image jotting down, "Love You Always".

Off late, she shared a cute collage of her brother Saif Ali Khan…





In this post, Saif and little Tim are enjoying the Holi twinning in the white kurta's. She also wrote, "TIM...Nawabi Andaz 🙂

White kurta...always suits father and son....

DASHING DUO ... Mahshallah."

Little Tim is looking so cute in this pic… Saba captioned the image jotting down, "TIM style. 😎❤️

My Jaan .... Love u. ALWAYS."





A stylish pic of Ibrahim Ali Khan…





Throwback childhood pics of Ibrahim Ali Khan…Saba also wrote, "The PAST... IBRAHIM...😎

Photographer: #ME

The aunt couldn't resist .. babysitting and capturing the essence of my babies. As much today as back then... Love em . ALL. #💞".





This is the special birthday post for Ibrahim Ali Khan… She wrote, "

IBRAHIM...😎

Our boy turns 20! Mahshallah ❤️ #5th #March .....

Story into posts. Today. TOO PROUD. Happy and love my nephew. All 3! #💯#🤗#💞

#ibrahimalikhan #saifalikhan #pataudi #amrita40".





This is the rare wedding pic of Saba Ali Khan's parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.





Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's wedding pic…





Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's wedding pic…

Soha made us go happy with all these throwback pics!!!