Said Ali Khan Doled Out What Happened When They Tried To Rename Taimur’s Name

It is all known that Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are blessed with a baby boy a couple of days ago at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai. Now, little Taimur is all happy as he turned into a big brother… Well, on this occasion, there is noise on social media about the little one's name. It is also known that at the time of Taimur's naming ceremony, many of them have objected with the name and even there was a controversy…

Well, in many interviews too Kareena and Saif have discussed about this topic… Recently Bebo participated in Neha Dhupia's 'What Women Want' talk show and said, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

Back to 2017, when Saif Alim Khan spoke to TOI, she said, "I haven't told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, 'People respect you for your opinion and you can't'... So I said, yeah, but it's not about people. I don't want him to get unpopular."

He added, "And I still might, maybe when he's one or two, I might change his name in a while, it's still sinking in, what to do. Someone in my PR agreed with me, and we drafted a small letter. And when I read it, it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea. Because it was really like, uhh, 'I'm sorry', and 'I didn't want to offend' and 'I'm an idiot' (laughs), and you know, I've given in to pressure. It just sounded awful. However you write it, it just wasn't sounding right. It was like I didn't realise where I live or what I'm doing. So I did think about it. I thought about it, but it was for the wrong reason. If I feel that he's going to get in trouble in school, I might still change it. It's a bit late now, though. Or not. I don't know,"

In another interview Saif said, "I'm aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler and my son was not named after him. He was Timur, my son is Taimur. Perhaps the root is similar but it's not the same name. Taimur is an ancient Persian name meaning iron. Both my wife and I liked its sound and the meaning. In fact, of all the names I ran by Kareena, she liked this one the best because it's beautiful and strong. Taimur was the name of a boy he'd grown up with and a cousin too. It's an old family name like Sara who was also named after a cousin I admired."

He further added, "I should have added a disclaimer, as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person, living or dead, is purely coincidental. Yes, there were some people who raised some objections but obviously just to look at medieval history and to make value judgments is, I think, ridiculous, and a lot of people have said that on my behalf. I feel quite confident that we don't live in a right-wing society. As yet, India is still liberal and people are still open-minded."

Finally, when it comes to Rajdeep Sardesai's interview, Kareena said, "Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice. The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, 'Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name'. I said 'no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man'. And yes, I proudly did so."

Even in Barkha Dutt's interview, Kareena recalled the incident and said, "(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, and said that 'what's with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?' And I was like, It hadn't even been 8 hours since I'd delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don't care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we're happy. I'm just gonna go home and go away with this. I don't want to know anything else, what is trolling, what is happening."

Well, Saif and Kareena are all happy with their little one… We all need to wait and watch to know the little one's name!!!