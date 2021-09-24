Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Working With Hrithik Roshan For 'Vikram Vedha' Remake

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain the audience with the 'Vikram Vedha' remake. For this movie, he is going to share the screen space with Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Thus, it is going to be a royal battle between these two handsome stars of B-Town. Off late, Saif Ali Khan spoke to the media and explained the difference between the two cop characters he is now playing. One will be the no-nonsense cop in the Vikram Vedha remake and another one is from the digital series, Sacred Games.

He started off with, "I would say, Sartaj Singh was kind of a victim, who would be slapped around by almost everybody. His rise was from a slightly suicidal space to something else. He was a troubled and honest guy."

He added, "Vikram on the other hand is a very tough, successful and intelligent IPS kind of an officer. He is much more dynamic, confident and strong. Also, Vikram does not have a turban."

He also said about his views in shifting the gears as he is all playing different characters right now in his career, "I have always loved acting, but at the same time, was pressured by it. I would be scared of failures and of how I will manage it. I enjoyed those films, but did it under a lot of stress. Kalakandi was fun, but on doing Chef, I felt that Raja Menon took it into a very different direction. It could have been much more commercial."

He signed off by saying, "Some people can't be commercial and some don't want to be. But I thought I could be commercial and wanted to be so. I wanted to maximize things - like Tanhaji, Adipurush, Vikram Vedha, Bhoot Police are all commercial cinema. I want to do them now. I don't want to do the other kind of films right now".