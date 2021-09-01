Saira Bhanu Hospitalised And Soon Undergoes An Angiography

Bollywood's iconic actor Dilip Kumar ji's wife Saira Bhanu has been hospitalized and is now in ICU currently. According to the sources, she will be undergoing an angiography soon.



Saira ji's spokesperson Faisal Farooqui also spoke to the media and gave some clarity on her health condition. "She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

He also added, "Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall she is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending."

Well, doctor Dr Nitin Gokhale who is treating Saira ji (his father Dr Shrikant Gokhale was Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's family doctor) spoke to the media and said, "She is fine, she has completely stabilised, and we will be moving her out of the ICU either tonight or tomorrow".

He also said that, there is a chance of angiography and for this, they need to first control her diabetics.

On the other hand, Dilip Kumar ji's close-knit Dharmendra also spoke to the media and said, "I couldn't reach her and she had called back. She told me that she has not been keeping well."

He also added, "I did not ask too many questions but you can understand how she must be feeling after Dilip Kumar passed away. Sab kuch khaali khaali lag raha hoga (She must be feeling the void)."

Dilip Kumar ji passed away on 7th July, 2021 and from then Saira ji is not keeping well. Several Bollywood celebs mourned for the sudden demise of this iconic actor and consoled Saira ji!