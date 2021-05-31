Sanjana Sanghi Opens Up On The Mental Issues Which Are Not Being Addressed In This Crisis Time

Bollywood's young actress Sanjana Sanghi proved her acting mettle with Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara'. Well, it is all known that celebrities are now taking rest at their homes with the unwanted Covid-19 break. But they are staying active on social media and are helping needy people. Even Sanjana also is doing her part and spoke to the media about the mental issues faced by people in this crisis time. As the major focus is on Covid-19, these issues are not being addressed.

Sanjana is also tied up with an NGO Organisation which helps people suffering from psychological issues.

She started by doling out "In several cases, children have lost either one parent or both the parents to coronavirus and the idea is to reach them with critical care," says Sanjana. She adds, "Amidst all the COVID chaos, I could see the mental health crises unfolding. That's when I partnered with a psychological e-counselling platform. This issue is such that if we do not look into it in time, then the impact can be devastating."

She also added, "On a regular day, I would turn to my family, but if it is about work then it will be someone who I am close to from the industry. I have studied psychology in school, and that really changed my life. My close ones always call me a patient listener. I am comfortable listening to my folks and friends and help them process what's going on in their mind. While doing this, I tend to disentangle my own thoughts and emotions as well. It's a two-way process. I realised our mind and emotions need as much managing as the other aspects of our life. You manage your house and work, likewise, you have to manage your emotions and mind. My love for psychology made me more observant and aware of this aspect of humans."

She also said, it is important to seek professional help in this crisis situation than dealing with mental issues alone. "When you are subjected to sudden grief and sorrow, you are unable to process the information. In times like these, you can't even reach out to your friends, as many of them would be probably going through the same emotions. So, in the current scenario, we are unable to use our regular crutches that we otherwise use for our emotional support. This is where seeking professional psychological support comes in."

Speaking about her professional front, she will be next seen in 'Om: The Battle Within'which has Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead actor. She finally concluded by saying,"If a couple of months ago you would have told me that April or May would look like this, I wouldn't have believed you. There's no point talking about movies as things are looking uncertain again. So, we just have to be patient and wait for things to get better."