Sanjana Sanghi Says, 'It Gets Tough To Focus On Acting With So Much Happening Around On Social Media'

Bollywood's young actress Sanjana Sanghi made her debut into the showbiz world with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara. She stole the hearts with her awesome screen presence and is now busy with a couple of projects. Off late, this glam doll spoke to the media and opened up working in the pandemic.



She started off by saying, "I've missed the chance to meet my fans, as well as red carpet moments. But being able to shoot Om: The Battle Within between the two waves (of Covid-19 crisis), and the song Mehndi Wale Haath was so satisfying. I got to meet so many of my dream directors, it's been great".

She also added, "With so many challenges, we all managed so well. We celebrated the one year anniversary of Dil Bechara with both sweet and bitter memories".

Speaking about social media presence, she doled out, "While all of that is important, ultimately it is the craft that matters the most. I really measure how much time I spend on social media, even my fans are far more eager for me to be focusing and working on creating the films that they want to watch. It gets tough sometimes for sure. I am working on a balance in general."

She signed off saying, I am a little reserved and don't tend to share so much on social media. I am finding my comfort space in it, sharing as much as I like to, not taking on so much pressure. The idea is to have fun with it".

Coming to Sanjana Sanghi's work front, she will be next seen in Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om: The Battle Within' movie. Being an action thriller, this film is directed by Kapil Verma and is produced by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan under the Zee Studios, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production banners.