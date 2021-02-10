Sara Ali Khan Drops A Hilarious Video Before Her Wisdom Teeth Extraction

Bollywood's young actress who is basking in the success of her last movie 'Coolie No. 1' has dropped a funny video on her Instagram. She was seen in the dental clinic lying on the bed before removal of the 'Wisdom Teeth'. She doled a few funny comments before the surgery and tried hard to speak out the Hindi word of 'Extraction'.









The video starts off with Sara Ali Khan lying on the bed amid a few doctors who are all smiling… She doled out,"Namaste darshako. Sorry, main itne achche se baat nahi bol paa rahi hoon. Mujhe humare har sentence mein hasee aa rahi hai. Dr Shetty humare saath hai. Woh humare gyaani daanto ka...udghaatan bolne wali thi (Hello, viewers. Sorry, I am not able to speak very well and giggling at every sentence. Dr Shetty is with me. He is going to, I was going to say 'inaugurate' my wisdom teeth), but I don't think that is correct. That means launch, right? What is extraction?". She also added, Ukhaadne wale hai (He is going to uproot it)! That is the plan for the day. I had some food with mom for her birthday dinner but I think she is gonna make…".

Post-surgery she also said, "Namaste darshako. Humara surgery ho gaya. Sab kushal mangal (Hello, viewers. My surgery is over. It went well)."

Next Sara Ali Khan will be seen in 'Atrangi Re' movie. This flick is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. This movie also has South Indian ace actor Dhanush in another prominent role. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush.