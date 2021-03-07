Sara Ali Khan Shares The Pictures From Her Brother Ibrahim’s 20th Birthday Bash

Bollywood's young actress Sara Ali Khan always stays active on social media… When it comes to sharing the pics, she always treats her fans be it with either throwback or the latest ones. It is all known that Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his 20th birthday a couple of days ago… Well, Ibrahim enjoyed the day to the core as he had a gala birthday bash… Sara Ali Khan dropped a couple of pics from the birthday party and showed off her cool style statement… She even posed with her father and looked all happy on the special day.









This post has a couple of pics from Ibrahim Ali Khan's 20th birthday bash… In the first pic, Sara Ali Khan is seen posing with the birthday boy Ibrahim and her dad Saif Ali Khan. Coming to the second one, both the sister and brother look chic in their party attires. Sara shined in an off-white sleeveless shimmery gown while Iggy Potter looked cool in denim attire. Sara also captioned the images jotting down, "Daddy's Day Out👨👧👦🤗🥰❤️

#likefatherlikeson #carboncopy".









This is a special snippet video of Sara and her brother Ibrahim while they posed to cams on the party night…









Birthday boy Ibrahim and Sara pose to cams happily…

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, she will be next seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' movie. It has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the lead actors. The flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush. This periodic love tale will hit the screens on 6th August, 2021.