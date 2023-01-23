Sara Ali Khan's upcoming web film announced as "Ae Watan Mere Watan" to release on OTT platform

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new web film called "Ae Watan Mere Watan", a patriotic film set in 1942, starring Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as a fearless freedom fighter. The streaming platform released a sneak peek of the film, in which Sara can be seen in a new and exciting avatar. The film, inspired by true events, is currently in the shooting phase.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Entertainment banner. A release date for the film will be announced in the near future.