Live
Just In
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Hospital; Fans React Online
Shah Rukh Khan visited Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the hospital, where the couple is staying with their newborn baby.
Shah Rukh Khan visited Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the hospital, where the couple is staying with their newborn baby. Videos of Khan's car entering and leaving the premises quickly went viral on Instagram, prompting a wave of reactions. Fans hailed SRK as a 'godfather' to the baby, while others speculated about Deepika’s discharge date. One user even pointed out that SRK’s car had an expired pollution certificate.
This heartwarming visit follows a trend of high-profile guests, as Mukesh Ambani had previously visited to congratulate the new parents. Deepika and Ranveer, who married in a private ceremony in Italy on November 14, 2018, welcomed their baby girl on September 8.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a guest appearance in King, scheduled for 2025, which will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan. Additionally, fans can look forward to Pathaan 2, set for release in 2026, where SRK will once again share the screen with Deepika Padukone.