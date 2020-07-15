Shakuntala Devi Trailer: Vidya Asks Audience To Solve A Problem To Witness The Trailer Before The World

As the theatres are shut down due to Covid-19 lockdown, many B-Town producers are eyeing on OTT platforms and are dropping their movies on the small screens.

Well, even the makers of Vidya Balan's upcoming movie 'Shakuntala Devi' also planned to release this biopic on Amazon Prime. So, this flick will hit the small screens on 31st July, 2020.

As the release date is nearing, makers are going with a unique set of promotions and are leaving no stone unturned in raising curiosity in audiences. Yesterday, we have witnessed a small teaser and as announced makers are getting ready to drop the trailer of this movie today…

Even our dear Vidya is also creating curiosity with her small teasers… Today, she came up with a tough problem and asked her fans to solve it to grab an amazing chance of witnessing the trailer before the world…

This post made us go awe, as Vidya is seen holding a piece of paper which has a math problem written on it… So guys, solve it and grab the wonderful chance!!!

Vidya says, if you can solve and find 'C' then you will get a surprise…

Vidya has also dropped another interesting poster from the movie… Vidya is seen in 5 different avatars!!! The first one is the village avatar and the second one is a modish lady. Coming to the third one, it is the uber-chic look and the fourth one is a middle-aged lady. Finally, the fifth one is an old-age image with Vidya posing in salt-pepper look!!!

Makers added an interesting background to the poster marking an 'Under Root' '3' symbol…

Shakuntala Devi movie is directed by Anu Menon and is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India banners. This movie also has Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.