Shamshera: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt And Director Karan Open Up About The Movie And Characters Of This Periodic Tale

After revealing that Bollywood's cute couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first, the social media sites Twitter and Instagram are filled with congratulatory messages. It's a great day for all the fans of these two actors and doubling the joy the makers of Brahmastra and Shamshera dropped interesting updates from the movie and created noise on social media. The Brahmastra team congratulated the couple by sharing a new poster of Isha and Shiva while the Shamshera team unveiled an interesting behind-the-scenes video and made us know more about director Karan and lead actors Sanjay and Ranbir's views about the periodic movie.

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra shared the BTS video on his Instagram page and showcased Balli and deadly Daroga Shuddh Singh once again to the netizens… Take a look!

Sharing the video, Karan also wrote, "It's @duttsanjay VS #RanbirKapoor - a clash you cannot miss! Watch how the characters came to life here"

In this video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen doling out, "It was very hard for me (to do this film). Karan (Malhotra, director) held my hand. One thing I lack as an actor is angst. I am not an angry person. I am a fun loving, happy and detached guy. Karan was like, 'How do I extract the emotion of anger for the character?' He started going deeper into my personal life. He wanted to tap into that side of me. So, it's a partnership. I got a great creative partner in Karan. It was a very hard role and there were many days when I was like 'I can't do this. It's amazing that Sanjay Dutt is my antagonist! When I was 10 or 11, I had Sanjay Dutt's poster in my cupboard. Then eventually getting to play him in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true. And finally getting an opportunity to work with him, to act with him, where I am the protagonist and he is the antagonist, it's incredible! Sanjay Dutt has given us some epic villains with his brilliant acting performances and people are going to love him as Shuddh Singh in Shamshera!"

He also added, "I have so much love for him and so much respect for him. He is such an amazing actor. You know even though he has played the antagonist in so many films, he still makes it different, he still makes it believable. It goes back to the old notion that a hero will only be impactful if the villain has a looming presence and I don't think there is any actor in the Indian film industry who has the presence that Sanjay Dutt has on screen."

Even Sanjay Dutt said, "I had a relationship with Ranbir when he was a very small child and he was growing up. Even for me to fight with him, I used to get very concerned." Ranbir shared that despite Sanjay's concerns, this has been the most beating he has gotten in his life. He said, "I have grown up at the age of 9 and 10 with a Sanjay Dutt poster in my cupboard, then getting to play him in a biopic, and finally for him to be the merciless menace-- Shuddh Singh. What he was on camera was so ruthless, I have never gotten hit so much in my life."

He also added, "It's amazing that he is my antagonist! He hits me and I have to hit him on screen. Because that's not what I feel for him. I see Sanjay Dutt, the kind of personality and aura he has, you just want to hug him and talk to him."

Even the director Karan Malhotra termed that Shuddh Singh as the 'giant of negativity' and Ranbir aka Balli as 'tiny, crazy, monstrous spark of hope'. He also said that Sanjay treated Ranbir as his son and said, "He would keep saying, 'beta ye karunga to isko lag na jaaye (He might get hurt if I do this).'"

Then Ranbir used to say, "Wo Sanjay Dutt hain yaar, kaise karunga mai (he is Sanjay Dutt, how will I do this?)'."

Shamshera is a periodic film and has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, Azhar Gadhiya, Pitobash Tripathy and Chitrak Bandyopadhyay. According to the sources, Shamshera is set in the 1980s and is based on the fictitious city of Kaza. It showcases how Shamshera who was a slave turns into a leader and becomes the legend of his tribe. The movie is being made in Hindi and will be dubbed into Telugu and Tamil languages. It is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd July, 2022. So, within two months gap, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen twice on the big screens with Shamshera and Brahmastra movies. Ranbir will essay a dual role (father and son) in this movie and Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh. Vaani Kapoor is the main lead actress and she also took special training in Kathak dance form for this movie.