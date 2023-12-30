Sharmila Tagore applauds Sara’s acting skills

Bollywood icon Sharmila Tagore recently expressed her affection for her granddaughter, Sara Ali Khan, highlighting the latter's enduring passion for acting. The heartwarming moment took place during the finale of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15,' hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, joined her grandmother on the show for a delightful interaction. During the conversation, Amitabh Bachchan, addressing Sharmila, remarked, “Both of us are blessed grandparents. There's a saying about grandparents. ‘Interest is cherished more than the principal.’ Your interest is sitting beside you (referring to Sara).”

Describing Sara as a celebrated actor who has made a mark in the industry, Big B inquired about Sharmila's thoughts on Sara's performance in the film 'Kedarnath.' In response, Sharmila reminisced about Sara's childhood, revealing, “When Sara was a little girl…she used to stand in front of the mirror all the time, doing her own thing...She was always like that and she has always had the spark in her.”

Acknowledging Sara's debut in 'Kedarnath' alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sharmila praised her granddaughter, saying, “As a newcomer in 'Kedarnath,' she was very good.” Sara made her foray into acting with the 2018 romantic disaster film, portraying the character of Mandakini Tripathi opposite Sushant's Mansoor Khan.

Looking ahead, Sara Ali Khan has an exciting lineup of projects, including 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' 'Metro... In Dino,' an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and 'Murder Mubarak.’ The talented actress continues to captivate audiences with her performances, carrying forward the legacy of her illustrious family in the Indian film industry.