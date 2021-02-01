Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up About His Relation With Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna

Bollywood's ace actor Shatrughan Sinha and versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan were leading the Bollywood in the 80s and 90s along with a few other heroes. But according to the rumours, they were not in good terms due to some unknown reasons. Well, when Shatrughan Sinha was interviewed by ET Times, he opened about this issue and also spoke about his bond with Rajesh Khanna.

Shatrughan Sinha spoke about Big B and doled out, "Not at all. All these things keep happening. Someone might be the first choice for a role but it eventually goes to someone else. Perhaps the makers, at some point, realise that some other actor would be better for a role, or at times I couldn't have taken a film due to date issues, which was the case with 'Sholay'. I think the character of 'Jai' was one of the last ones to be cast. Ramesh Sippy was very keen that I do it, but I just couldn't accommodate the film. Such things don't spoil relations; even today, Ramesh Sippy and I are on very good terms."

Further he added, "I have nothing against Amitabh; I hold him in very high esteem and have only love, affection, and regards for him. Yet if someone asks, I say: Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat purani. Naye daur mein likhenge milkar nayi kahani (Don't talk about the past, let's begin afresh)."

Shatrughan also spoke about his bond with Rajesh Khanna and said, "Rajesh was very upset when I contested against him in a by-election. Honestly, I didn't want to, but couldn't refuse L K Advani ji. I tried explaining this to Rajesh but he did not like it; we didn't speak for quite a long time. However, we did start talking after many years."

Finally, he concluded doling out, "I wanted to go and apologise to him when he was in the hospital and hug him, but sadly, he passed away before I could do that."