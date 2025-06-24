Sheen Dass says lack of talent makes nepotism unjust for deserving artists

Mumbai: Actress Sheen Dass recently shared her perspective on the ongoing conversation around nepotism in the entertainment industry.

Speaking candidly with IANS, she emphasized the importance of talent and fairness in casting decisions. While acknowledging that opportunities may come easier for some, Sheen pointed out that it becomes truly unfair when individuals lacking merit are chosen over deserving and capable artists.

The ‘Dakini’ actress stated, “It’s true that everyone wants the best for their family and friends, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But it becomes unfair when people without the required talent are given opportunities over deserving candidates. Personally, I’d want my friends and family to do well too, but not at the cost of someone else’s work or talent.”

Sheen Dass also shared her experience of transitioning from television to Bollywood, revealing that she didn’t find a significant difference between the two mediums. In today’s evolving entertainment landscape, she noted, TV actors are increasingly exploring films and digital platforms, and the lines between them are steadily blurring.

“I didn’t really feel there was a huge difference. Nowadays, TV actors are exploring films and web series too. I haven’t experienced any bias personally. Whether it’s a movie or a web show, I’ve auditioned like everyone else. If the directors liked me, they gave me the opportunity. No one asked me where I came from. TV has taught me everything I know—I will always be grateful for it. I’m proud to have worked in TV and continue to do so.”

Talking about her new show, ‘Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi,’ Dass shared, “It was a very different experience. I’ve never played such a character before. I feel fortunate to get opportunities to portray such unique roles. Dakini isn’t just a ghost—she’s a deeply emotional and layered character. She’s a simple woman blessed with magical powers, a wonderful dancer, and someone who loves with all her heart. But she’s been betrayed by the one she loved the most. She has suffered a lot, yet even after death, she carries the hope of reuniting with her love. As an actor, this role has been a great opportunity to explore those emotions.

“Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi” premiered on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV on June 23.