Shilpa Shetty Drops A Cartoon Movie And Highlights The Humble Work Of Sonu Sood

Bollywood ace actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared an amazing cartoon snippet movie on her Twitter page and highlighted the heroism of Sonu Sood who is lending his hand to many poor people amid Covid-19 crisis period. This video was completely made by Viaan Raj Kundra as a part of his school project.

Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this... The topic for his project was to talk about 'people who made a difference'.@SonuSood #hero pic.twitter.com/mkOXbICMSi — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 7, 2020

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan has lent his voice to a character and made us know the humble work of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Be it the migrant workers who were waiting to reach their home town or the jobless graduates, Sonu has done his best by helping them. The video also shows off how Sonu has booked the whole train for the migrant workers.

Shilpa Shetty also wrote, "Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this... The topic for his project was to talk about 'people who made a difference'.

@SonuSood".

Shilpa also appreciated SonuSood's humble work with this tweet…

His brave and relentless service towards migrants who reached out to him really struck a chord with Viaan. So, he worked on this lovely animated video that he conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited as an ode to this hero (Viaan's choice completely). — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 7, 2020

Shilpa also doled out that, it was the choice of Viaan to choose Sonu Sood as the hero of his project. Viaan solely conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited the video and made it as an ode to his hero Sonu Sood.

I take immense pride in sharing this one with you all - a 'proud mommy' moment (Remember he's only 8) 😍❤️ This one is for you, Sonu!😊🤗@TheRajKundra #ProudMomma #inspiring — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 7, 2020

Being a proud mommy, Shilpa shared the cartoon project of her son Viaan Raj Kundra…

Great going Viaan… It's a great way of portraying the humble work of Sonu Sood…