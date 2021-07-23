Shilpa Shetty Urges Her Fans To Watch Hungama 2 Movie And Says, Film Shouldn't Suffer

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is arrested in the porn videos case a couple of days ago. On the other hand, there are speculations that, this case may affect the collections of her upcoming movie Hungama 2. In this regard, Shilpa Shetty dropped a small message on her Instagram and urged her fans to watch her upcoming film Hungama 2.



Along with sharing the Hungama 2 poster, she also wrote, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, "The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW." Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that's worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn't suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film.

Thank you,

With gratitude,

Shilpa Shetty Kundra #Hungama2".

Hungama 2 is being produced by Ratan Jain and Armaan Ventures under the Venus Worldwide Entertainment banner. Being Priyadarshan's ultimate comedy movie, it has an ensemble cast of Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash, Meezaan Jaaferi, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana.

Hungama 2 movie is released on Amazon Prime today and thus Shilpa Shetty requested her fans to watch the movie through her Instagram post.

Well, Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai Police. The custody is now extended to July 27. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale spoke to the media and said, "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this".