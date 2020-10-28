Shraddha Kapoor To Essay The Role Of ‘Naagin’ In Vishal Furia’s Next Flick

Bollywood glam doll Shraddha Kapoor bagged another important role in her career and is essay the role of a shapeshift 'Icchadari Naagin' in Vishal Furia's upcoming movie. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed this news through his Instagram page and also dropped the details of this untitled movie.





Shraddha is seen posing to cams in a glamorous appeal… Taran also wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #ShraddhaKapoor to portray ichhadhaari nagin... The film - titled #Nagin - is designed as a trilogy, 3-film series... Directed by Vishal Furia... Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

In the past, #ReenaRoy, #Rekha, #Sridevi had portrayed ichhadhaari nagin on big screen."

This movie will be a trilogy series which is bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi. Even Shraddha Kapoor also took to her Twitter page and confirmed the news and doled out that, she is delighted to play as 'Naagin' on the big screens.





It's an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.✨💜@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020

Through this tweet, Shraddha expressed her happiness for bagging the role of a 'Naagin'. She also said that, she has grown up watching Sridevi's Nagina and Nigahen movies and hoped to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.

This movie is bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Broadcast & Media banner. He also retweeted Shraddha's tweet and dropped his comment…





You r too mice to play it though. Hope you have met a few in life for character research 😉#Nagin@FuriaVishal@saffronbrdmedia https://t.co/HItHkqZNTS — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) October 28, 2020

Off late, Shraddha Kapoor also dropped a few pics from her virtual yoga session on Instagram stories and also tagged her yoga trainer.



































In these pics, Shraddha Kapoor is seen nailing the yoga poses like a pro and also inspired her fans…She stretched her complete body on the yoga mat and showed us how to tone the body in the best possible way…

It will be an absolute treat to watch Shraddha in a 'Naagin' avatar… Along with this movie, she will be also seen in Luv Ranjan's movie which has Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor.