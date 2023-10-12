Shubhangi Atre plans to enjoy dandiya, garba nights on Navratri

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', shared her plans for Navratri celebrations, and revealed how she tries to coordinate her attire with the designated colour for each nine days of the festivities.

Navratri, meaning 'nine nights', is one of the most popular and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in many parts of India. The festival is celebrated with fervour and festivity to mark the victory of Goddess Durga, who fought against the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura.

While Navratri's specific customs and traditions vary from region to region, a common practice observed by all is fasting and engaging in the lively dance form known as garba.

Talking about the same, Shubhangi said: "I simply love the festivities. I was in Indore to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi recently, and now I am already gearing up to celebrate Navratri."

"I visit the temple at least once during the nine days of Navratri and consume sattvic food. It's believed that each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, symbolising something unique, and I try to coordinate my attire with the designated colour for each day," said the ‘Kasturi’ fame actress.

Talking about her plans this year, Shubhangi added: "This year, I also plan to take some time to enjoy the festive dandiya and garba nights in my society. I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone for a joyful and prosperous Navratri."