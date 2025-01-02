Singer Armaan Malik Ties the Knot with Aashna Shroff in 2025 Wedding

Armaan Malik, the singer behind hits like "Tu Hi Meri Zindagi" from Taare Zameen Par and "Main Hoon" from Baaghi, has married his longtime partner, social media influencer Aashna Shroff, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2017, celebrated their union in front of close family and friends.

The 29-year-old singer shared glimpses of the special day on his Instagram, showcasing both the bride and groom in matching peach-colored attire. The heartfelt post was accompanied by a touching caption: “Tu hi mera Ghar,” a reference to his latest single.

The wedding announcement quickly went viral, with well-wishes flooding in from across the entertainment industry. Actress Sophie Choudry was among the first to congratulate the couple, expressing her joy with a heartfelt message: "Oh my goodness! Congratulations you guys! God bless." Fans also took to social media, with one writing, "My heart is so full, I’m crying," while another remarked, "Happy Tears."

The couple’s journey to marriage has been widely followed. After dating for several years, Armaan and Aashna made their relationship official in August 2023, followed by an engagement in October of the same year. In a previous interview, Armaan had hinted at his plans to marry by the end of 2024.

Reflecting on the past year, Armaan expressed his excitement about the year 2024, calling it one of the best of his life. He noted that performing alongside Ed Sheeran during the singer’s Mumbai concert was one of the standout moments of his career. Additionally, the release of several romantic singles contributed to his successful year.

Despite his personal triumphs, Armaan Malik also found himself in the news for a different reason in 2024. He was occasionally mistaken for a namesake, a social media influencer known for his controversial polygamous relationships.