Soha Ali Khan And Sharmila Tagore To Auction Their Personal Closet Items For Charity

It is all known that the second wave of Covid-19 is hitting the country hard. The surge in the positive cases is making the country go with a health emergency situation as the death rate is also growing up. Well, amid the tough situation, most of the Bollywood actors are coming to support the people. After Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Bhumi Pednekar, now Soha Ali Khan and her mother Sharmila Tagore are all set to auction their personal items for the charity. They both spoke to the media and informed about this news.

Soha Ali Khan spoke to the media and said, "The past year has made me value my loved ones and sharpened my perspective about what's important in life. Even though we are home-bound, we can all find ways to contribute. Clearing our closets is a concrete way to help raise funds. [This is also] our bit for environmental conservation. Proceeds from the sale will go to the [Pataudi Trust] and World For All--an NGO whose work for animal welfare through the pandemic has been admirable."

Even her mother Sharmila Tagore also spoke to the media and doled out, "Apart from proceeds generating funds for charities, when people buy pre-loved pieces over newly manufactured ones, it is beneficial for the environment. Our combined pieces would save about 8,46,527.92 litres of water and 2,070.68 kg of carbon."

On the other hand, even Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also raised Rs 3.6 crores in just 24 hours through their funding. Anushka shared the post on her Instagram handle and urged her fans to stay safe and help the needy people.

Along with sharing this post, she also wrote, "Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let's keep going."