Soha Calls Her Brother Saif Ali Khan As ‘Quad Father’ As His Fourth Child Is On The Way

It's great news… Our dear B-Town glam queen Kareena Kapoor is pregnant for the second time. She is expecting her second child and this news is confirmed by both Saif and Kareena in a joint statement. Even Saif's dear sister Soha Ali Khan also confirmed the news and poked fun at 'The Quad Father' Saif Ali Khan. She took to her Instagram and congratulated the couple.





In this post, Soha dropped a serious poster of Saif Ali Khan and added 'The QUADFATHER' tag to it… She wrote, "Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever ! ❤️".

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were married in October, 2012… Kareena Kapoor gave birth to their first child Taimur Ali Khan in December, 2016. Now, this little one is going to be a big brother soon. Saif Ali Khan also has 2 children with his first wife Amrita Singh. He got married to Amrita in October, 1991 and this couple has 2 children Sara Ali Khan (1995) and Ibrahim(2001). Later this couple got divorced and from then both children stayed with their mother.

Now, our dear Saif is going to become a father for the fourth time… It's good news in this Covid-19 crisis and brought a smile on all the faces of his fans!!!