Sonakshi Sinha Drops A Throwback Pic And Misses Playing Holi On This Special Day

Well, today being Holi many of the actors have extended their wishes to all their fans through social media. Even our dear Sonakshi Sinha also dropped a throwback image and was looking happy! But unfortunately, she misses playing Holi this year and reminisces her gala times sharing this pic on her Instagram page.

In this pic, Sonakshi is seen posing to cams with red colour on her face. She also extended her wishes to all her fans jotting down, "Happppy Holi! Mask pehen ke rakhte toh aaj mein khel rahi hoti 😭😭😭😭 stay safe everyone... ❤️ #throwback".

Speaking about Sonakshi's work front, yesterday she announced that, she wrapped up the shooting of 'Fallen' series and also shared a few pics from the sets.

In these pics, she posed with all her team and looked happy after wrapping up the shoot. She also penned a heartfelt note on this special occasion, "As it comes to an end i dont even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (thats what we're calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati... i cant tell you how long ive waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team... every single person who has been a part of it... i cannot thank you enough! You know who you are ❤️

For those of you who dont:

Ruchika, Shubha, @gulshandevaiah78 @itsvijayvarma @shah_sohum @themadhurinakhale @savleenmanchanda @malvikapanjabi @gangadhar7, Dashrat, Rustom, @sunitha.ram @divyajagwani Sonam, Rajeshji, @t.cotra, Vikas, @ishitakarra @manuja_tyagi @tanaysatam @yogisankotra @prasadchaurasiya and their camera team, Manoj, Vishnu, Babloo, @gypsyrooma, @fifi_kleintje, LP, @varadbhatnagar @quenchforrevelry @deepthi_karat @gursanjam.s.puri, Sahil, Aditya, Chaitanya, Aishwarya, Shreya, @vidhigala, Sudeeksha, Isha, and all the dress dadas, @shalzoid, Anjali, Seenu, Satya and their team, @vvashishtha, @prabhu_prapul @sahishnutongaonkar, Amit, Partho, @zoamorani @_karanmaru_, Saurabhji, Yasirji, @deepal.doshi @anafilmiofficial, Prashansa, Maneka, Mukul, Sunny, Akshay, all our security guys, Rizwaan dada and his spot team, @tigerbabyfilms @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @primevideoin (to the ones ive missed out please forgive me) - THIS IS TEAM FALLEN ❤️".

Sonakshi will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India movie which is an upcoming war drama directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. She will be essaying the role of a social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in this flick.