Sonakshi Sinha Shares Her Beautiful Acrylic Paintings And Shows Off Her Inner Artist

Till now we have just witnessed the ace acting skills of Sonakshi Sinha… But today she also showcased her inner artist by sharing her beautiful acrylic paintings. She shared the paintings of Lord Ganesha and made us go jaw dropped her amazing talent!

In this video, we can witness a glimpse of Sonakshi's awesome Lord Ganesha's acrylic painting. Along with showcasing her masterpiece she also is seen singing Lord Ganesha's prayer 'Vakratunda Mahakaya…' and named the series of paintings as 'Ibhaan'.

Sonakshi posing with her beautiful painting… She said that her paintings will represent nature and the natural world and wrote, "Sonakshi Sinha's expressionist triptych works capture flowing lines defining Ganesha. Her latest series presents nature and the natural world. The bold neon colours amalgamate contemporary ideas and mythologies."

Well, this is another painting of Lord Ganesha. Sonakshi also looked cool wearing a white shirt and teamed it with denim pants.

A glimpse of Vikat…



Off late, Sonakshi Sinha also dropped the intriguing teaser of Bhuj: The Pride of India and upped the expectations on the movie.

The teaser showcases glimpses of the 1971 war with all the missile attacks. Ajay Devgn is seen on the war field while Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a dance number and Sanjay Dutt makes his mysterious appearance. Even Nora Fatehi is also seen in the teaser but her character is not unveiled. Ajay Devgn also gives a voice-over and praises the soldiers and tells us not to mourn for his death. The trailer of this war drama will be out tomorrow.



Bhuj: The Pride Of India movie is based on a true incident that took place in 1971. The story rolls us back to the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. This movie is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners.

This movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August, 2021.