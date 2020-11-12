Sonali Bendre Enjoys A Road Trip With Her Family On Her Anniversary…

Bollywood ace actress Sonali Bendre is celebrating her 18th anniversary with her dear hubby Goldie Behl… On this special day, they happily went on a road trip with her kid and little pet and looked happy stepping out of their house post lockdown taking a vacation. Sonali shared the pic of their road trip on her Instagram…









Sonali was all happy enjoying the drive by her husband… Even their little pet and son Ranveer were also seen in the pic… She also wrote, "Road trip with the boys & my girl... about time we did one of these ...

Oh & Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl".

With this post, Sonali showered all her love on her dear husband and wished him 'Happy Anniversary'… This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Farah Khan Kunder, Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and a few others wished... Sonali and Goldie on their 18th anniversary…

SonaliBendre leaves no chance in complimenting her husband Goldie Behl as he was all her support system when she was undergoing cancer treatment in abroad. She was diagnosed withstage-3 cancer in 2018 and flew to New York for better treatment. Finally, she fought hard and defeated this deadly disease… Off late, Sonali also took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable pic on the occasion of 'KarwaChauth' showered all her love on Goldie with her heart-felt post…









Sonali and Goldie looked all happy and posed to cams with winsome smiles dressed up in classy attires. Sonali also wrote, "Happy KarwaChauth to those celebrating ❤️

I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life.

Every year, I celebrate KarwaChauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It's become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it's about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy!".

SonaliBendre married Goldie Behl in 2002 and this couple is blessed with a son Ranveer.

Happy Anniversary Sonaliand Goldie… Have a happy time and enjoy your day!!!