Sonam Kapoor Ahuja intends to do just two films a year
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is returning to films after a gap of two years following her maternity break, has stated that she will be very selective with films and intends to do two projects every year.
The actress wants to spend quality time with her family and doing two films a year will allow her to manage time in a better way.
Talking about the same, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will be released in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."
The actress, who will be soon seen in the streaming project 'Blind' playing the titular role, was recently invited to the British Prime Minister's reception at 10 Downing Street to represent India and its cultural impact globally. The actress also feels that India is gaining momentum on the international platform as Indian celebrities command colossal soft power.
She said, "International brands are taking Indian actors as brand ambassadors and they are showcasing them more because they realise the power of Indian celebrities to understand how far reaching they are and how far reaching (they can be). It is interesting to see that now since the world is getting smaller because of social media and OTT etc., the recognition is coming easier."