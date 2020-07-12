Sonam Kapoor Showcases Her Family Love Towards Books

Bollywood glam diva Sonam Kapoor is a book worm… She showcased her love towards the books many times. Even she owns a huge library at her sasural… Not only Sonam, even Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mom are also book lovers… This made them collect many books and own a nicely decored library…

Off late Sonam took to her Instagram and dropped a few amazing pics which show off Sonam's family members holding their favy books… Have a look!









In this post, Sonam uploaded a few pics with her family members… The first one Sonam is seen relaxing on her sofa reading '50 Greatest Short Stories' book. Coming to the second one, Anil Kapoor is seen posing holding his favy book 'Rakesh Maria – Let Me Say It Now'… While the third one, Anand Ahuja is seen on his work station along with the book 'My Gita – Devdutt Pattnaik'. The fourth image shows off Rhea Kapoor happily relaxing on her bed holding 'A Girl And Her Gang' book. Finally, Sonam's mother-in-law is posing with her favy book 'The Forest Enchantments'.

Sonam Kapoor also attached a note to her post and made us know all about her books, "It's been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we'll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I'll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well 📖📚🔖

I'm reading 50 Greatest Short Stories. Compiled By Terry o'brien

Dad is nose deep into Rakesh Maria's Let Me Say It Now.

Anand is currently very interested in Devdutt Pattanaik's My Gita.

Rhea has just begun A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden by April Bloomfield.

Anand's mom is reading The Secret by Rhonda Byrne.

My mom is giving The Forest Of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni a read.

Anand's dad is juggling a bunch of books including Ikigai, Little Book of Hygge and The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno.

Happy Reading!

So guys, you also mimic Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and build your knowledge reading your favy book!!!