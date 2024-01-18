Live
- Genotyping tech may help detect Covid variants more rapidly
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
- SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons, cause long Covid symptoms: Study
- Euphoria over ‘pran-pratishtha’ high in MP, girl students form human chain to create figure of Lord Ram
Just In
Sonu Sood receives deep fake video of himself, impersonator asks distressed family for money
Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for ‘Dabangg’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Aagadu’ and others, recently received a deep fake video of him from one of his followers on social media.
Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for ‘Dabangg’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Aagadu’ and others, recently received a deep fake video of him from one of his followers on social media.
The actor took to his X on Thursday and uploaded the deep fake video to clear the air that the person featured in the video is not him.
In the deep fake video call featuring Sood, the impersonator interacted with a family in need of funds for medical treatment, assuring them of financial assistance.
He wrote in the caption: “My film FATEH is inspired by real life incidents involving Deep Fake and fake loan apps. This is the latest incident where someone tried to extract money from an unsuspecting family, by chatting with them through video call pretending to be Sonu sood. Many innocent individuals fall into this trap. I request all of you to be vigilant if you receive such calls. #fateh.”
Interestingly, inspired from such events, the actor turned writer and director for his new thriller, ‘Fateh’. He wrote the story after over a year of research and interviews with victims, cybercrime police officers, and ethical hackers. In the film, he essays the role of an investigation agent who is on a mission to protect the country from cybercrimes.