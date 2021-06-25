Sonu Sood sells eggs, bread from 'Sonu Sood ki Supermarket'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood was seen selling eggs, bread, chips, and daily grocery items on a cycle, calling it 'Sonu Sood ki Supermarket' in his latest video on social media. The gesture was meant to promote small businesses.

Sonu posted a video of him on a cycle with the grocery items on Wednesday night. In the video, he says "you don't need to go to a mall to buy grocery items", adding that the most important supermarket is ready to deliver your daily items on your doorstep. He stressed the importance of buying from the local vendors as he said: "This market is a hit."

He captioned the video, "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness."



