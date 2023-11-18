Live
- 3 top OpenAI researchers quit after CEO Sam Altman’s sacking
- CPI(M) leader’s jibe at Congress, TMC triggers row in Bengal
- 42 more named as accused for usurping Rs 64 crore in Punjab highway scam
- 29 Myanmar soldiers stranded in Mizoram as bad weather hampers their repatriation
- NCP workers blacken face of man who produced ‘fake OBC certificate' of Sharad Pawar
- Aditya Thackeray slams Maha govt for booking him in 'illegal inauguration' of bridge
- Kharge, Gehlot meet Asst Engineer assaulted by expelled Cong MLA now given ticket by BJP
- This teleplay is for anyone who has dealt with loss and found a silver lining
- Amaal Mallik, Daboo Malik & Aariana Chhibber deliver a sing-along love song ‘Chori Chori’
- Sonu Sood shares video of son taking ‘batting’ tips from Shami
Just In
Sonu Sood shares video of son taking ‘batting’ tips from Shami
Actor Sonu Sood took to social media and shared a heartwarming throwback moment of his younger son Ayaan taking batting tips from star India pacer Mohammed Shami, currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup with 23 scalps.
Actor Sonu Sood took to social media and shared a heartwarming throwback moment of his younger son Ayaan taking batting tips from star India pacer Mohammed Shami, currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup with 23 scalps.
The candid moment captured the essence of sportsmanship and camaraderie, as Ayaan showcased some very fine cricketing skills, batting alongside the ace fast bowler.
The video shared on Instagram was captioned: “Throwback to when @mdshami.11 bhai was guiding my son @ayaansoood.”
He added: “Thanks @devesh_upadhyay07 for training and inspiring Ayaan to give his best. #ICC #iccworldcup #teamindia.”
The ‘Dabangg’ actor’s post also shows how sports can bring people together and help them have a good time.
Sonu Sood is also excited about the India-Australia World Cup final on Sunday, just like any other cricket fan.
On the work front, Sood, who was last seen in the Kannada film ‘Sreemanta’, has finished shooting for his upcoming Hindi film ‘Fateh’, which he has also produced via his production company, Shakti Sagar Productions.
Made in association with Zee Studios, ‘Fateh’ is slated for 2024 release. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.