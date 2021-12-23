Sonu Sood Will Return To The Big Screens As A Protagonist With ‘Fateh’ Movie

Sonu Sood… This name needs no intro in the film industry. Be it Tollywood or Bollywood, he carved a niche for himself with all his hard work. He entertained the audience being a side actor and antagonist. But now, we are going to witness him in the lead role. Off late, Sonu Sood announced his next movie and treated his fans by releasing the title poster of the movie.

In these two posters, Sonu looked with intense appeal wearing a tee. Even the dark background with a few persons wearing hoodies made the posters worth watching! Sharing the poster, Sonu also wrote, "Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial and @shaktisagarprod @farhadsamji. Directed by @abhinandangupta1985."

Well, going with the plot, it is believed that the film is being made basing on a few real-life incidents while Sonu will also treat the audience with some high-octane action sequences being an action entertainer.

Even Sonu Sood also spoke to the media after releasing the title posters of Fateh movie… He started off by saying, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."

Well, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios also spoke to the media and said, "Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year has made him a true hero. I'm sure his return to the big screen as the protagonist in such a gripping story will be exciting for everyone."

Fateh movie will be directed by Abhinandan Gupta and is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. The film will go onto the floors in the starting of 2022 and will release in 2023!