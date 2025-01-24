Sunny Deol, Gopichand Malineni’s‘Jaat’set to unleash explosive action this April

Bollywood legend Sunny Deol is all set to return to the big screen with an electrifying action thriller, Jaat, directed by the renowned Gopichand Malineni. The film, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory banners, is slated for release on April 10, 2025.

The release date poster reveals a fierce Sunny Deol in a larger-than-life action-packed avatar. With a massive gun slung over his shoulder and a helicopter hovering in the background, the intense image is complemented by currency notes flying in the air, showcasing his signature style and swagger. Fans are already abuzz with excitement, especially following the record-breaking teaser launch that premiered across 12,500 screens globally, alongside Pushpa 2. This teaser has set the stage for an explosive cinematic experience, making Jaat one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

The star-studded cast of Jaat includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra, promising an action-packed and gripping narrative. The film’s music, composed by Thaman S, is set to add another layer of intensity, while Rishi Punjabi’s cinematography, NavinNooli’s editing, and AvinashKolla’s production design will bring the action to life.

Choreographed by the talented team of Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, the high-octane action scenes are expected to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

As the countdown to April 10, 2025, begins, fans can brace themselves for a cinematic rollercoaster filled with drama, action, and the timeless spirit of Sunny Deol. Jaat is more than just a movie; it’s a celebration of the action genre that promises to leave a lasting impact.















