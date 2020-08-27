Sushant was Into Marijuana: Rhea Chakraborty's Shocking Disclosure About Drugs

After the CBI found Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's link to drug cartel through her whatsapp chats, the actress in an exclusive interview with a Hindi TV channel has rubbished all allegations as false. Terming all the drug reports as baseless, she says after humiliating me by calling all kinds of names, I have now been called a drug addict.

Denying that she had ever used drugs in her life, Rhea says that she was willing to go through a blood test to prove her innocence. Throwing more light on the WhatsApp messages between her and a drug supplier which is doing the rounds on social media, Rhea denies any such conversations took place and says that she was appalled to see the contents of the text messages being flashed across TV screens through the day. However, the actress admitted to being in touch with One Gautam being named in the chat by the NCB.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is all set to draw blood from Rhea to send it for testing to ascertain if the actress is speaking the truth. The most shocking disclosure came from Rhea during her TV interview was that the late actor was into drugs. Denying that she had any control over the actor or his habits, Rhea said: "It's unfortunate that we have to talk about a dead person's vices. But I have no choice but to reveal now so people know the truth. Sushant would smoke marijuana and nobody could stop him."

She goes on to say that Sushant was a person of his own choices and nobody could control him. However, she clarifies that contrary to what is being circulated in social media as truth, it was in fact her who was putting efforts into reducing his intake of drugs. She says that she often asked Sushant not to go overboard. But Sushant's action was dictated by his mind and not her as is being projected by the media.

Calling the entire turn of events following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea terms it trial by media and a witch hunt.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his duplex bungalow in Bandra. The CBI has now taken over the case and investigating to find out if there was any foul play associated with the case.