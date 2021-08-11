Swara Bhaskar Extends Her Support To Kareena And Saif Amid Backlash Of Naming Their Second Son Jehangir

Recently a report claimed that Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have named their second son as 'Jehangir'. Since then, this couple is facing the heat and many of them are trolling them too! Off late, Bollywood's young actress Swara Bhaskar came in support of this couple and dropped a tweet! She called the netizens who are trolling Saif and Kareena as 'donkeys' and asked them to mind their own business.



किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं - पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! 🙄🙄🙄 #Jehangir #mindyourownbusiness — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 11, 2021

This tweet reads, "किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं - पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! #Jehangir #mindyourown business".(A couple names their children, and that couple is not you - but you have an opinion on what and why names are and that's an issue in your mind; Which hurts your feelings…. So you are one of the biggest donkeys in this world!)"

Well, Kareena Kapoor also opened up about naming her second child during a chat with Neha and said, "Honestly, I am telling you this, that after the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then like spring a surprise."

It is all known that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February and from then all the paps and shutterbugs are eagerly waiting to get that single glimpse of Taimur's little brother.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhoot Police.