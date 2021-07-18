Taapsee Pannu And Gulshan Devaiah Kick-Start Their Shooting For Blurr Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is in the golden phase of her career. Having 4-5 projects in her hand and a couple of them being female-oriented ones, she is enjoying every bit of this busy bee life. Off late, she turned into a producer and launched her own production house 'Outsider Films' in collaboration with her partner Pranjal Khandhdiya. She also announced the first movie of her production house is 'Blurr'.



Taapsee and Gulshan have kick-started the shooting of this movie today and shared the BTS pic from the sets through her Instagram page. Take a look!

Taapsee is all busy reading the script of this movie. She looked chic wearing a black tee underneath a colourful jacket and teamed it with denim pants. Taapsee also wrote, "Shubh Aarambh! Let's do this Gayatri! #Blurr #Day1".

This post garnered millions of views and many of her co-stars and friends sent her best wishes dropping messages in the comments section!

This is the first look and motion poster of the Blurr movie which showcases Taapsee being blindfolded by someone with a cloth.

Taapsee also shared the BTS video of the Blurr movie and showcased how the crew of this movie are busy in prepping up sessions. She tagged the video jotting down, "How the drama unfolds…. Getting it all set for you to witness the first look of #AjayBahl 's #Blurr".

The title poster of the Blurr movie…

This movie is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Vishal Rana, Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhidiya, Tony D'Souza, Pradeep Sharma and Manav Durga under the Zee Studios and Outsider Films banners.

After launching her own production house, Taapsee Pannu spoke to the media and shared her happiness. "I always thought of setting up my production house. The audience and industry has given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. I aim to give to the industry and empower talent looking for a breakthrough, who come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for fresh talent, both, in front of and behind the camera."