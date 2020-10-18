Taapsee Pannu Shares A Glimpse From Her ‘Haseen Dilruba’ Movie And Gets Back To Sets After Testing Covid-19 Negative

Bollywood's 'Pink' actress Taapsee Pannu is back to her normal shoot life after having a wonderful vacation in the Maldives. She had a lot of fun at Maldives 'Taj Exotica Resort' and spent quality time with her sisters Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu amid picturesque locations. Off late, this 'Thappad' lady dropped a glimpse from her upcoming movie 'Haseen Dilruba' and awed us with her regal and traditional 'nose pin'. Taapsee will essay the role of 'Rani Kashyap' in this flick…









In this post, only the half face of Taapsee is seen… She is seen wearing a classy 'Nose Pin' and simple golden studs. Taapsee also wrote, "तनमनकाधन" Rani Kashyap back in the house...

#HaseenDilruba".





Well, with this post, Taapsee doled out that, she is tested Covid-19 negative and this back to the sets with full energy… "Looking back at it with all the love and joy.



Getting back to the grind with rejuvenated energy, exotic tan lines and most importantly covid negative report…

#WorkCalls #LightsCameraActionMode".

Taapsee dropped a stylist pic from her Maldives vacay and looked arresting in the black outfit. The cool sea breeze and awesome pool added charm to her appeal and made us reminisce our vacations.

Haseen Dilruba movie is being directed by Vinil Mathew and bankrolled by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International banners. This movie also has Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in other prominent roles.

Being a mystery thriller, Taapsee will be seen in another lady-oriented movie…