Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu Director Is Replaced; It Will Be Directed By Rahul Dholakia

It is all known that the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has made us experience the lockdown mode for the first time. Especially when it comes to the film industry, right from shootings to the theatres all were shut for a couple of months. With this OTT platform gained momentum. Even the date adjustments of the actors have become a big problem! Off late, even Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie Shaabash Mithu director Srijit Mukherji moved out of the project stating that Covid-19 messed up everyone's life.



Srijit took to his Twitter and penned an emotional note doling out the reason for moving out from this project. Take a look!

Good luck #ShabaashMithu !! And for any further comments on this matter kindly contact @MandviSharma ! Thank you all ! pic.twitter.com/FLHTCMFTnR — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) June 22, 2021

The note reads, "There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. When I read the script I was certain, this film I had to do; that was almost a year and a half ago - unfortunately I have to end the journey that started in November 2019. I won't be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven, and conceived by Ajit Andhare."



He also turned emotional and added, "I have so many fond memories attached to this film that I can't help but get emotional when I write this note. This film was always about passion - The passion of Mithali Raj, the greatest Indian woman cricketer ever, and her story which we were trying to tell. The passion of a studio head like Ajit Andhare who sat with us on all discussions- in covid, in lockdowns; at all times- the passion of a writer like Priya who worked very hard to strike the balance between emotion and cricket; the passion of Taapsee; who learnt to play cricket so well, that it was a delight shooting with her - the passion of every team member, actor, player who was trying to help us achieve this dream."



Finally, he concluded by jotting down, "Unfortunately I won't be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it. Thank you. Best wishes, Rahul Dholakia."



Along with this note, he also wished Good Luck for the whole team of Shabaash Mithu.



Now, Shabaash Mithu will be directed by Rahul Dholakia. Taapsee Pannu will step into the shoes of Indian Women Cricket team captain Mithali Raj. She will show the life story of this great cricketer.