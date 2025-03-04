Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma End Relationship After Several Years

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have ended their relationship after dating for several years, a source familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. The couple, often in the spotlight for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, parted ways a few weeks ago, the source confirmed.

Bhatia and Varma’s relationship became public around the time of the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, their first collaborative project. While their growing closeness attracted media attention, both maintained a degree of privacy regarding their personal lives.

Despite the breakup, the two actors continue to hold mutual respect and intend to remain friends, the source added. “They have chosen to focus on their respective careers but remain on good terms,” the insider stated.

Varma had previously spoken about the importance of maintaining authenticity in relationships. In a past interview, he explained that while they never concealed their bond, they also did not feel the need to overtly publicize it. He had noted that secrecy could create unnecessary complications and preferred to keep things natural.

Bhatia, in an earlier conversation with Film Companion, had expressed that her connection with Varma developed organically. She emphasized that his honesty played a key role in making their relationship comfortable. The actress had described him as a source of happiness, stating that their bond allowed her to be her true self without emotional barriers.