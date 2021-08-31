Tamil Version Of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Movie Gets Clean ‘U’ Censor Certificate

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is stepping into the shoes of former Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa for her upcoming movie 'Thalaivi'. Being the biopic of a great actress who turned into a politician, it showcases a few glimpses of her life. Although the shooting of this movie wrapped up long ago, the deadly Covid-19 made the release date got postponed a couple of times.



Finally, the makers have decided to release the movie in the theatres on 10th September, 2021 post lockdown. Thus, the Tamil version of the Thalaivi movie has completed its censor and they have given a clean 'U' certificate to the movie.

Ramesh Bala confirmed this news through his Twitter page and shared it with all the netizens… Take a look!

This tweet reads, "CFBC passes Dr.J. Jayalalithaa's biopic #Thalaivii starring Kangana Ranaut & Arwind Swamy with a 'U' Certificate, Run Time: 2 Hours 33 Mins 17 Seconds. Film will hit theatres on 10th Sep. Dir by AL Vijay, Thalaivii is a multilingual film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu."

Off late, the makers also released a beautiful song "Teri Aankhon Mein…" and showcased a glimpse of Jayalalithaa and MGR's beautiful track!

This beautiful song showcases a few glimpses of MGR and Jayalalithaa's life and how they build a strong bond! It is all beautiful and melodious and both Kangana and Arvind Swami mesmerized one and all with their awesome screen presence.

'Thaliavi' is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.