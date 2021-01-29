'Tandav' row: Konkona Sensharma takes a dig

Actress Konkona Sensharma is bewildered with the stir around the web series Tandav. She wonders if the entire team will be held accountable for making the series.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to refuse to protect the makers and actors of Tandav from arrest, Konkona on Thursday tweeted: "Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let's arrest the whole cast and crew?"

Set in Delhi, Tandav revolves around the themes of power, ambition and greed in the world of politics.

Soon after it dropped in OTT space, the series drew the ire of a section of politicians as well as public who claimed the show provokes communal disharmony and hurts Hindu sentiments. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiv.

The series features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Shonali Nagrani, Anup Sonii, Neha Hinge, Sandhya Mridul, and Amyra Dastur.

The actors and makers of web series Tandav on Amazon Prime had on Wednesday urged Supreme Court to grant them protection from arrest in several FIRs registered across the country, but the top court declined to accede to their request, and instead made some sharp observations on the show's content and stressed that freedom of speech is not absolute. IANS