Television Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary And His Wife Debina Gets Recovered From Covid-19

Bollywood's famous Television actors Gurmeet Chaudhary and his wife Debina are totally recovered from the deadly pandemic Covid-19. This celeb couple was tested positive on 30th September, 2020 and they also informed the same to their fans through Twitter. Now after getting recovered from this novel virus, Gurmeet once again took to his Twitter page and dropped a note about their recovery.





Gurmeet dropped a note on his Twitter account and thanked BMC and doctors who helped them in this tough phase. "Today my wife Debina and I have tested Covid negative!! Thanks to almighty god and my friends who prayed for my recovery. Guys please don't take Covid lightly please take care of yourself and your elders!! Always wear mask and take proper precautions. A huge thank you to BMC who called check and suggested helped in every step and five to six times daily. Also I would like to thank my Doctor Sameer Verma who fought with us and helped us throughout. it was tough as the doctors stood by not only with medicines as suggestions but also mental strength and support.!! And a special thanks to doctor Gautam Bhansali. Doctors are real heroes in this pandemic!! Thank you once again #covidrecovered @myBMC

Much love

Gurmeet Choudhary"





My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020



With this post, Gurmeet made us know that, he and his wife are tested positive for Covid-19.

Although he was in-home quarantine, he was active on social media and continuously shared his updates to his fans…