Television stars set to make big screen debute

Actors have always enjoyed reaching their audience through their body of work, and television is considered the platform with a wide reach. However, charm of the silver screen continues to woo actors from the tube.

As theatres open up and we see back-to-back releases this year, it seems that popular television actors are excited as their turn to weave magic in Bollywood draws closer. While some of them star in popular sequels to blockbuster films, others are working with superstars in their first films. Here are a few top television actors who will soon be seen on the big screen:

Krystle Dsouza

She is a well-known name on television. Her work experience of 14 years in the TV world has brought acclaim, with shows such as "Baat Humari Pakki Hai", "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" and "Jhalak Dikkhla Ja" among others. Now, Krystal is all set to work in Bollywood with her debut film "Chehre", which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Rummy Jafry and will hit theatres on April 30.

Lakshya Lalwani



Television's blue-eyed boy Lakshya made headlines when he was cast in Karan Johar's "Dostana 2". The actor enjoys a huge fan following thanks to his work in television shows such as "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya", "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil" and his biggest television role, "Porus". In "Dostana 2", Lakshya will share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

Viraf Patel



Having worked in popular television shows such as "Mahi Way", "Kismat", and "Naamkarann" amongst others, Viraf will make his big screen debut in director Amin Hajee's upcoming film "Koi Jaane Na". The film also has a cameo by actor Aamir Khan, and is set to release on April 2.

Shashank Vyas



Shashank rose to fame after playing the role of Jagdish or Jagya in the popular soap "Baalika Vadhu". The actor later went on to do other television shows and is loved by fans for his chocolate-boy looks. Now, taking his career a notch higher, he will make his Bollywood debut with a film titled "Laila Manju". Directed by Prem Raj Soni, this is said to be based on the American television show "Drag Race". It is said to be a lighthearted film with a strong social message. IANS