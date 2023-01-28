The Best of Shah Rukh Khan: Watch 'Pathaan' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Together at Mumbai Theatres

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been celebrating the release of his latest film "Pathaan" after a four-year absence from the big screen. The movie, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has been breaking records and earning huge box office numbers. In response to the film's success, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to social media to share an iconic picture of two movies that are currently running in the Maratha Mandir theater in Mumbai. The theater has been screening "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" non-stop for the last 27 years, and with the release of "Pathaan," it is now also showing the new film.

Dadlani shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Between these two pictures.. all of us have had a journey to cherish. @iamsrk's journey… And just in case you don't get tickets for Pathaan… you know what to watch!!"

"Pathaan" earned approximately Rs 70 crore on its second day at the box office, and in its first two days, the film managed to earn more than Rs 120 crore net in the domestic market. It is well on its way to collecting Rs 200 crore in the opening weekend. The movie's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire cast and crew, and it is a validation of the film's ability to cut across the length and breadth of the country.