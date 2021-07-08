The First Look Poster Of Jacqueline Fernandez From Bhoot Police Is Out

A couple of days ago, we have witnessed the intriguing poster of Sai Ali Khan from the horror-comedy movie Bhoot Police. Well, the makers now released glam doll Jacqueline Fernandez poster and created noise on social media.

Jacqueline also shared the first look poster and is all set to essay the role of Kanika in this film. Take a look!

In this poster, Jacqueline looked stunning with those mysterious eyes. She sported in a white sleeveless top and teamed it with a denim and fur jacket. The whip in her hand and minimal accessory look made the poster worth watching. Even the haunting background with all the horror elements raised the expectations on the movie.

Sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice" and introduced her character to all her fans.

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the first look poster of Jacqueline Fernandez and doled out that the movie is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar soon!

Speaking about the ensemble cast, along with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline, this movie also has Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor as other lead actors. The story is all set in the hills of North India and Saif is essaying the role of Vibhooti and is all set to catch the ghosts.

Bhoot Police is being directed by Pavan Kirpalani and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners.

This movie will be released on 10th September, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.