The First Looks Of Radhika Apte, Rajkummar, Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher From 'Monica, O My Darling' Are Out!

As the OTT platforms are competing with each other with all their original and intriguing plots, even many ace Bollywood actors are also showing interest to be a part of them. Right from political dramas to love stories, many movies and web series are engaging the audience, thus, actors are also allocating dates to the small screen dramas. Off late, Netflix original Monica, O My Darling, is the most awaited drama of the season. The makers have unveiled the first looks of Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Sikander Kher.



The makers shared the first look on their Twitter page and created noise on social media. Take a look!

Radhika Apte is seen lost in deep thoughts and was seen sitting on her office table. She looked chic wearing a black shirt and denim pants. Coming to Rajkummar Rao, he is seen holding the robot. The poster looked intriguing as a couple of robot vehicles are seen behind him on the table. Huma looked pretty wearing a black outfit and was seen holding a Tiger showpiece. Finally, Sikander Kher makes his entry and looked handsome in the black suit avatar.

Radhika Apte also shared the BTS video on her Instagram page and upped the expectations on the movie. The whole video is just awesome as it showcased all the lead actors along with a few BTS scenes.

Being the comedy and white-collar crime drama, Monica, O My Darling is directed by Vasan Bala and is produced by Sarita Patil under the Matchbox Shots banners.

Speaking about the movie, director Vasan Bala said, "Making a noir film was always on my wishlist, and making it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots makes it an absolutely riveting combination. A noir universe comes with its set stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retrofit themselves in any time and scenario. As greed, love, betrayal, rage and the all-important', I have a plan' combine to engineer the thrilling exploration of Cinema."

Having an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, and Zayn Marie Khan, there are many expectations on this Netflix movie. Another interesting fact of this movie is, it is named after RD Burman's item number "Monica, O My Darling…" that was filmed on Helen in the 1971 movie, Caravan.