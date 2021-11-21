The Release Date of Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Starrer 'Hit-The First Case' Is Out!

Today is another big day for all the movie buffs as the makers of most awaiting Bollywood movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Jug Jugg Jeeyo announced the release dates! Off late, making the day turn into a more bigger one, the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming movie 'Hit-The First Case' also unveiled the release date.



Along with the producers, even the lead actress Sanya Malhotra shared a group pic on her Instagram and shared this good news with all her fans… Take a look!

This beautiful pic has Rajkummar Rao posing along with Dil Raju and his wife and Bhushan Kumar & his team. She also wrote, "We are hitting the theatres with a swooning mystery thriller, Hit - The First Case on 20th May 2022".

Well, Rajkummar Rao is in the best phase both professionally and personally… He recently got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa. Speaking about the 'Hit-The First Case' movie, it is the remake of the Tollywood mystery action thriller 'Hit' which had Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma as the lead actors. It dealt with a crime story where Vishwak Sen will be seen as a cop and will be seen dealing with a missing case.

This movie is being directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu who directed the original movie too. Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore will combinedly produce this movie under their home banners Sri Venkateshwara Creations and T-Series banners.

This movie will be released in next summer i.e on 20th May, 2022! Well, Rajkummar Rao also shared a couple of beautiful wedding pics on his Instagram and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In these three pics, the newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa looked all happy and in much love!

Speaking about Rajkummar Rao's work front, he will also be part of Harshvardhan Kulkarni directorial Badhaai Do which has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress. Speaking about the movie, Rajkummar Rao said, "It's actually not a sequel, we're taking the [Badhaai Ho, 2018] franchise forward. It's a beautiful story and one of the most amazing teams I've worked with. I can't wait for everyone to watch our beautiful film".